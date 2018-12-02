Enerplus (ERF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enerplus from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE:ERF opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.55. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0076 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Enerplus by 6.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,542,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after purchasing an additional 868,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Enerplus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,489,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,962,000 after purchasing an additional 67,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,013,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,208,000 after purchasing an additional 276,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Enerplus by 63.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,633,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,456,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.