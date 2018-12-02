ENI (ENI) Given a €13.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENI. Morgan Stanley set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.58 ($21.61).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock opened at €14.25 ($16.57) on Thursday. ENI has a 1-year low of €12.94 ($15.05) and a 1-year high of €15.44 ($17.95).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.