Entravision Communication (EVC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Entravision Communication in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communication from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Entravision Communication stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. Entravision Communication has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $287.00 million, a P/E ratio of 323.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.62 million. Entravision Communication had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entravision Communication will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Entravision Communication in the second quarter worth about $142,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entravision Communication by 266.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Entravision Communication in the third quarter worth about $196,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communication in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Entravision Communication by 310.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

