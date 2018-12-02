EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.10% of EPAM Systems worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,493,000. Creative Planning raised its position in EPAM Systems by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in EPAM Systems by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $96.11 and a one year high of $144.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

