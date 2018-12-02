Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th.

Escalade has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Escalade has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Escalade to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Escalade has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $171.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Escalade had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Escalade will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Escalade in a research report on Sunday, August 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Escalade, Inc. (ESCA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/escalade-inc-esca-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-13.html.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.