Escroco (ESC) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

Escroco (CURRENCY:ESC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Escroco token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Escroco has traded flat against the dollar. Escroco has a total market capitalization of $15,444.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Escroco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Escroco alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.02357587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00127378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00194126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.68 or 0.09673268 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Escroco

Escroco’s genesis date was November 13th, 2017. Escroco’s total supply is 3,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,154,500 tokens. Escroco’s official Twitter account is @ethersport_esc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Escroco is escroco.co.

Escroco Token Trading

Escroco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Escroco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Escroco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Escroco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Escroco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.