Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Esterline Technologies worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 399.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 683,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,201,000 after purchasing an additional 547,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 1,024.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 157,472 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 303.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Esterline Technologies alerts:

Esterline Technologies stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Esterline Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $119.16.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Esterline Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Esterline Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESL. ValuEngine raised shares of Esterline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Esterline Technologies from $85.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esterline Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $122.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esterline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Esterline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 110,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $13,037,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 99,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $11,701,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,986 shares of company stock worth $25,140,045 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/esterline-technologies-co-esl-shares-sold-by-great-lakes-advisors-llc.html.

Esterline Technologies Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.