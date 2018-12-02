Ethos Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ethos has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethos has a market cap of $11.24 million and $321,750.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethos token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00003111 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, AirSwap, Binance and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.02419249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00128175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00194950 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.09492474 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos’ launch date was June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,577,497 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Binance, IDEX, Livecoin, Bithumb, AirSwap and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.