Euronav (EURN) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Euronav from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Euronav from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

Euronav stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 81.8% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Euronav by 1,007.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,680,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after buying an additional 2,438,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 89.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 168,892 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Euronav by 36.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,531,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 409,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

