Evan Clark Williams Sells 1,166,667 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Director Evan Clark Williams sold 1,166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $37,753,344.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,394 shares in the company, valued at $43,375,149.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evan Clark Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Friday, November 30th, Evan Clark Williams sold 3,076,923 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $97,199,997.57.

On Thursday, November 15th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $22,636,789.56.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $19,600,812.66.

On Thursday, October 11th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $18,556,982.40.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $19,675,859.28.

On Thursday, September 13th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $20,474,082.42.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Twitter from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Twitter from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,289,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $449,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,415 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,445,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,999,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Twitter by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,011,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $171,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Evan Clark Williams Sells 1,166,667 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/evan-clark-williams-sells-1166667-shares-of-twitter-inc-twtr-stock.html.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.