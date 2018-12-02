Everbridge (EVBG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Get Everbridge alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Everbridge from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 70.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $150,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $39,592.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,644. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.