Excaliburcoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (EXC)

Excaliburcoin (CURRENCY:EXC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Excaliburcoin has traded 79% higher against the US dollar. Excaliburcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Excaliburcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Excaliburcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.02429383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00126832 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00193739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.05 or 0.09385073 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Excaliburcoin Token Profile

Excaliburcoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2018. Excaliburcoin’s total supply is 65,000,000,000 tokens. Excaliburcoin’s official Twitter account is @EximchainEXC. The official website for Excaliburcoin is excaliburcoin.net/en.

Excaliburcoin Token Trading

Excaliburcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Excaliburcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Excaliburcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Excaliburcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

