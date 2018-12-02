Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,572,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,717,000 after buying an additional 148,049 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,205,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,943,000 after buying an additional 40,656 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 20.3% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,192,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,301,000 after buying an additional 539,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 18.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,492,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,469,000 after buying an additional 395,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 25.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,477,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,349,000 after buying an additional 505,896 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Mizuho set a $101.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. William Blair cut shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of Express Scripts stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $101.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $520,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/express-scripts-holding-co-esrx-shares-bought-by-gam-holding-ag.html.

Express Scripts Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.