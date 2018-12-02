EXXARO RESOURCE/S (EXXAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

EXXAY opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EXXARO RESOURCE/S Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited, a diversified resources company, operates in the coal, titanium dioxide, ferrous, and energy markets in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; TiO2 and Alkali Chemicals; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers inorganic minerals and chemicals, and iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

