FansTime (FTI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $53,715.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. FansTime has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $53,715.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Gate.io and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.07 or 0.02412135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00126515 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00192206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.09584723 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

