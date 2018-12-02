Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) to announce $162.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.90 million to $163.68 million. Farmer Bros posted sales of $167.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full year sales of $621.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $625.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $644.64 million, with estimates ranging from $640.67 million to $648.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmer Bros.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

FARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Farmer Bros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

In other Farmer Bros news, CEO Michael H. Keown sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $654,023.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,392.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 63.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 171.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 18.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 24.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmer Bros stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. 55,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,779. Farmer Bros has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $413.41 million, a P/E ratio of 187.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.