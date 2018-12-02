Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,306 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Farmers National Banc worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 23.3% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 12.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.6% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 256,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 3,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,069.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,219 shares of company stock worth $57,851. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.02 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $381.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

WARNING: “Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/farmers-national-banc-corp-fmnb-shares-sold-by-banc-funds-co-llc.html.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.