FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 97,822 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 9.69% of FARO Technologies worth $107,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 342,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3,247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 418,927 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FARO shares. ValuEngine downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Craig Hallum set a $82.00 target price on FARO Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

In related news, insider Simon Raab sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $45,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $483,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO opened at $49.72 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $857.82 million, a PE ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 1.68.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

