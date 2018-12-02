Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Share Price

Press coverage about LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. LyondellBasell Industries earned a media sentiment score of 2.87 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the specialty chemicals company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted LyondellBasell Industries’ ranking:

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $145.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $101.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $85.60 and a twelve month high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 131,870 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,277,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,396,236 shares of company stock worth $418,088,113 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

