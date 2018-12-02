FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $1,191,239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,332,390,000 after buying an additional 7,964,423 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $179,723,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,052,941,000 after buying an additional 1,014,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 30.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,808,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $440,072,000 after buying an additional 652,752 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $188.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/fdx-advisors-inc-has-2-94-million-holdings-in-mcdonalds-corp-mcd.html.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.