FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 830 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 70.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $158,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $184,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $353.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Bobby Berman sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $140,657.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Dawson acquired 3,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.63 per share, for a total transaction of $349,708.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,009. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Stephens set a $101.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.56.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

