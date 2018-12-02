Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) Bonds Trading 1% Higher

An issue of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) bonds rose 1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 8.625% coupon and is set to mature on June 15, 2020. The debt is now trading at $76.00. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

FGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:FGP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 689,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,084. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $347.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 300,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 53,794 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

