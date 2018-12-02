Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,889 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4,328.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,757,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 153.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 231,665 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 199,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 70,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FENY stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

