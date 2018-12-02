Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,316 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.25% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $45,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,455,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,504 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,875,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,166,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,622,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,362,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.93 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

