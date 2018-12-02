FIL Ltd Has $4.37 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,040,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,039,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,424,000 after buying an additional 133,477 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $480,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

MSM opened at $88.59 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $75.34 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

