Financial Analysis: NowAuto Group (CAFI) and American Express (AXP)

NowAuto Group (OTCMKTS:CAFI) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NowAuto Group and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NowAuto Group N/A N/A N/A American Express 9.51% 31.26% 3.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of NowAuto Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NowAuto Group and American Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NowAuto Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Express $33.47 billion 2.87 $2.74 billion $5.87 19.13

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than NowAuto Group.

Volatility and Risk

NowAuto Group has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Express pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. NowAuto Group does not pay a dividend. American Express pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Express has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NowAuto Group and American Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NowAuto Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Express 1 9 14 0 2.54

American Express has a consensus price target of $112.36, indicating a potential upside of 0.08%. Given American Express’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than NowAuto Group.

Summary

American Express beats NowAuto Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NowAuto Group Company Profile

Consumer Automotive Finance Inc. operates as a retailer in the used vehicle market of the United States. It focuses primarily on the buy here/pay here segment of the independent used vehicle sales and finance market. The company sells approximately 2000 and newer model-year used vehicles and provides related financing through sale type leases. As of December 31, 2010, it had two retail locations in Arizona. The company was formerly known as NowAuto Group, Inc. Consumer Automotive Finance Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

