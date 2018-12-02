Financial Review: Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) vs. Cavium (CAVM)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

85.8% of Cavium shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cavium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dialog Semiconductor and Cavium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 1 3 1 0 2.00 Cavium 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cavium has a consensus target price of $80.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.65%. Given Cavium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cavium is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Cavium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 11.37% 18.13% 15.79% Cavium N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Cavium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.35 billion 1.49 $173.91 million $2.92 8.82 Cavium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Cavium.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Cavium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, digital audio and audio codec ICs, and short-range wireless VoIP; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, embedded networking converters, and SSL LED and backlight drivers; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It offers its products under the PrimAccurate, Rapid Charge, SmartBond, SmartDefender, SmartMirror, SmartPulse, SmarteXite, SmartXtend, and Ultrabook brands. The company has a partnership with UNISOC to develop the SC2703, an optimized high-performance power management integrated circuit. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Cavium Company Profile

Cavium, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor processors for intelligent and secure networks in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage, and security applications. Its products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance, as well as a suite of embedded security protocols that enable unified threat management, secure connectivity, network perimeter protection, and deep packet inspection. The company sells software subscriptions of embedded Linux operating system, related development tools, application software stacks, and support and professional services. It offers its products under the OCTEON, OCTEON Fusion-M, OCTEON XL, OCTEON TX, LiquidIO, LiquidSecurity, NITROX, ThunderX, ThunderX2, Xpliant, and XPA, as well as QLogic and FastLinQ names. Cavium, Inc. primarily sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and mega data centers directly or through their contract manufacturers, as well as through channels and original design manufacturers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.