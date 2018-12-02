Financial Survey: Orbital Tracking (TRKK) vs. AT&T (T)

Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Orbital Tracking alerts:

63.8% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Orbital Tracking shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Orbital Tracking and AT&T, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A AT&T 1 10 10 0 2.43

AT&T has a consensus price target of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than Orbital Tracking.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbital Tracking and AT&T’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Tracking $6.01 million 0.06 -$3.93 million N/A N/A AT&T $160.55 billion 1.19 $29.45 billion $3.05 10.24

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Tracking.

Dividends

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Orbital Tracking does not pay a dividend. AT&T pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AT&T has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Tracking and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Tracking -15.06% -49.67% -30.90% AT&T 20.40% 13.61% 4.57%

Volatility & Risk

Orbital Tracking has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AT&T beats Orbital Tracking on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers. The Entertainment Group segment provides video entertainment and audio programming channels to approximately 25 million subscribers; broadband and Internet services to 13.5 million residential subscribers; local and long-distance voice services to residential customers, as well as DSL Internet access; and voice services provided over IP-based technology. The Consumer Mobility segment offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice and data communications services to consumers, and wireless wholesale and resale subscribers; consulting, advertising, and application and co-location services; and sells a variety of handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and personal computer wireless data cards through company-owned stores, agents, or third-party retail stores, as well as accessories, such as carrying cases, hands-free devices, and other items. The International segment offers digital television services, including local and international digital video entertainment and audio programming under the DIRECTV and SKY brands throughout Latin America. This segment offers postpaid and prepaid wireless services in Mexico to approximately 15 million subscribers under the AT&T and Unefon brands; and sells a range of handsets. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Tracking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Tracking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.