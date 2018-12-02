Fintech Select (SCG) Shares Down 100%

Fintech Select Ltd (CVE:SCG)’s share price dropped 100% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.00. Approximately 125,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 976,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

About Fintech Select (CVE:SCG)

Fintech Select Ltd, formerly SelectCore Ltd, is a provider of point-of-sale transaction processing and electronic distribution solutions for the prepaid telecom and financial services market. The Company operates in two segments: distribution of prepaid wireless airtime and providing prepaid card services.

