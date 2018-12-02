First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.57. First Financial Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.74 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Sandler O’Neill cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

First Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. 380,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,330. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,525,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,217 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2,444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

