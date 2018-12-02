First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,563,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 191,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp worth $165,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $11,108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,990,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,518,000 after acquiring an additional 465,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,220,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.74 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFBC. Sandler O’Neill downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on First Financial Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

