First Financial (THFF) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. First Financial has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $572.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. First Financial had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. Research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in First Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 52.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 150.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

