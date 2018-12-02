First Foundation Advisors Has $1.13 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,711 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,113,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $923,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,647,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,778 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,255,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,673,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,976,795.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.07 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

