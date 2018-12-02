First Foundation Advisors Invests $1.01 Million in Bilibili Inc – (BILI) Stock

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bilibili by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,558,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,447,000 after buying an additional 300,067 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in Bilibili by 797.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 3,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after buying an additional 2,671,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after buying an additional 1,931,783 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,978,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after buying an additional 697,812 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,157,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.61 on Friday. Bilibili Inc – has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bilibili from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Bilibili from $17.30 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

