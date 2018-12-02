First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FMBI opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $167.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $100,123.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.