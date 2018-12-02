First Trust Advisors LP Buys 66,232 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 543.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of PagSeguro Digital worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2,586.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951,637 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $195,864,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $97,334,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 272.7% in the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 4,248,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,861 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $69,375,000.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $39.97.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/first-trust-advisors-lp-buys-66232-shares-of-pagseguro-digital-ltd-pags.html.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.