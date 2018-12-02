First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 17th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of FDEU stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

In other news, Director Robert F. Keith purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,723.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lindquist purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36,650 shares of company stock worth $531,524.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

