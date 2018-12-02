First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) Stake Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1,544.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,958 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/first-trust-enhanced-short-maturity-etf-ftsm-stake-increased-by-baird-financial-group-inc.html.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.