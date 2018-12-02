FirstBlood (1ST) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $819.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC and Gatecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.04 or 0.02372538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00126440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00193766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.19 or 0.09615569 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, Gatecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, IDEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.