Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $72.07 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 13.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $72,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 18,553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668,866 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $830,026,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,692,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,961,810,000 after purchasing an additional 485,781 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $178.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $877.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $14,403,995.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,970,389.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $72.07 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/fishman-jay-a-ltd-mi-has-72-07-million-holdings-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.