Flaxscript Market Capitalization Reaches $13,793.00 (FLAX)

Flaxscript (CURRENCY:FLAX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Flaxscript coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flaxscript has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Flaxscript has a market cap of $13,793.00 and $0.00 worth of Flaxscript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.02371803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00126933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00193604 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.68 or 0.09681919 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Flaxscript

Flaxscript’s total supply is 5,627,236 coins. The official website for Flaxscript is flaxscript.org.

Buying and Selling Flaxscript

Flaxscript can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flaxscript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flaxscript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flaxscript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

