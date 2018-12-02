Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.92% of Flotek Industries worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FTK shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flotek Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of FTK opened at $1.39 on Friday. Flotek Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/flotek-industries-inc-ftk-position-raised-by-russell-investments-group-ltd.html.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.