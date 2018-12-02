Fluidigm (FLDM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

FLDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $28.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 86.00% and a negative net margin of 50.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluidigm news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 47,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $360,648.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 122,162 shares of company stock valued at $910,021. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 9.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 11.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 476,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,972 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 9.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

