Fmr LLC Has $326.33 Million Holdings in Xencor Inc (XNCR)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,373,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Xencor worth $326,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Xencor by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Xencor by 449.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Foster sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,841,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,140.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XNCR stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. Xencor Inc has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 1.73.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Xencor Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

