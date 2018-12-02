Footy Cash (XFT) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Footy Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Footy Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Footy Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash Profile

Footy Cash (XFT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. Footy Cash’s official website is www.fantasycash.io. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Footy Cash

Footy Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footy Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Footy Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

