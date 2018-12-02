Forbidden Technologies plc (FBT) Insider Sells £48,000 in Stock

Forbidden Technologies plc (LON:FBT) insider Ian McDonough sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,720.50).

Shares of FBT opened at GBX 7.20 ($0.09) on Friday. Forbidden Technologies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 8 ($0.10).

About Forbidden Technologies

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

