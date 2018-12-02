Fortuna (FOTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.95 Million

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $633,434.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, TOPBTC, IDAX and HitBTC. In the last week, Fortuna has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.49 or 0.02393421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00126818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00192770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.99 or 0.09382075 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,682,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDAX, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

