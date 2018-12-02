Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 9,075 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.32% of American Water Works worth $209,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

In other American Water Works news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.30 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $458,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,672.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AWK opened at $95.41 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

