Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,222,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $3,927,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen to $338.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biogen from $445.00 to $436.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $333.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

