Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 43.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,629 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smart Global were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,166,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 617,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 336,814 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 221,034 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 130,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alan Marten sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $261,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,354 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGH. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Smart Global from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Smart Global from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. Smart Global had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 92.01%. The business had revenue of $373.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Smart Global’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

